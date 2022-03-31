Donatella Versace stands by her friend Britney Spears

Donatella Versace talked about her long time friend, Britney Spears. Despite the fact that the two hadn’t seen each other in years, they met up recently to catch up. In an interview, Donatella addressed Britney’s past and her conservatorship.
Donatella spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shared some of the details of her visit. “I went to see Britney because I always care about her,“ she said. ”The last time she was in Milan was like 15 years ago, so I brought a few pictures to show to her. She was so moved,” Donatella said. Then, addressing her conservatorship and fight for her freedom, she said, “She went through hell and back. I cannot imagine what she went through.”
Britney shared a photo of their meeting on her Instagram. The post features herself, her fiancé Sam Asghari and Donatella, all smiling for the camera. “Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good,” she captioned the post. Ashari dropped a supportive comment, writing, “Versacney,” and a heart emoji. Donatella wrote, “Yessssss!!!! Definitely up to noooooo good! love you both.”
In the interview, Donatella also revealed that she’d be designing Britney’s wedding dress, something that is exciting for all. When speaking about Britney’s fiancé, she said, “I like very much Sam, the boyfriend. A real nice person.” Despite the fact that Donatella is designing the dress and probably knows some details that the general public isn’t privy to, she didn’t share a word. When asked what she could say about the wedding, Donatella said, ”Absolutely nothing.“
In terms of Britney and her personal life, she continues to share updates on her life despite briefly deleting her Instagram account and scaring her passionate fans. In early March, she shared a topless photo on the beach where she wrote “Planning on having babies in Polynesia,” sending the internet in a tailspin. For babies and a wedding, we’ll just have to patiently wait and see.