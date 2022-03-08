Britney Spears says she is planning on having babies after sparking marriage rumors with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is enjoying her freedom, traveling with Sam Asghari. Fans have been wondering for days if Britney and Asghari secretly got married while on a tropical vacation last week and while they haven’t confirmed or denied the rumors, Britney says they are planning on having babies in Polynesia.
Britney and Asghari spent the weekend in Vegas celebrating his 28th birthday but prior to sin city they jetted to Hawaii. On Monday, Britney shared multiple posts on Instagram, including one of her now-classic topless pics. The singer looks stunning on the white sands in Hawaii and she captioned the pic, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia.”
Prior to the baby revelation, Britney shared a video with a montage of clips with Asghari from their weekend in Vegas.
The possible newlyweds were all smiles dancing, sharing kisses, and looking like a couple of teens in love. “Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about … Joy, laughter, and living,” she wrote in the caption. “My experience was a woman’s dream.”
The pop star picked Nicky Jam, and J Balvin’s song “X (Remix) featuring Maluma and Ozuna as the soundtrack of the post which had her Latin fans excited. “Britney reggaetonera es todo lo que está bien,” one fan wrote. It’s not the first time Britney has shown us her appreciation for Balvin’s music. In a now-deleted post from January 2021, she showed her rhythm dancing to his 2017 song “Mi Gente.” “For me it’s fun to dance like this !!!!” She wrote in the caption, per Yaay.
We will have to wait and see if the couple actually got married, but Britney began referring to Sam as her husband and not fiance on social media last week. The actor turned 28 and the change happened from one day to the next. “Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari,“ she wrote in the caption of one her photos.