Britney Spears to write a tell-all memoir in a book deal reportedly worth as much as $15 million

Britney Spears is ready to share her story, at a landmark price. President’s Day started big Monday with a report by Page Six revealing that Britney has sealed a multi-million dollar book deal that puts her behind the Obama Family and next to Bill Clinton. The publishing house Simon & Schuster won the bidding war and the deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million.

The bombshell tell-all memoir will be about her career, life, and family. Which means drama, drama, and drama. An insider told the outlet, “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

In 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama each sold a book in a joint deal, which was reportedly worth around $65 million. Former president Bill Clinton landed a $15 million deal for his memoir “My Life” in 2001.

Last month in January, The Sun reported Britney’s plans to pen her own memoir to counter the “derogatory” claims her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears made in her book Things I Should Have Said. “Britney is absolutely ready to explode, she’s livid at the way Jamie Lynn has represented a version of their relationship that doesn’t resemble the truth,” an insider told the outlet.



The singer has not opened up about the book deal yet publicly but her family is likely quivering. Back in October following her newfound freedom from her conservatorship Britney reflected on Instagram with a lengthy caption that included, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!” And considering all the heartbreaking claims she made during the conservatorship hearings, it’s going to get dark.

Britney has already gone for her sister on social media calling her an all-out liar. “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn,” she wrote in the caption of a post in January.