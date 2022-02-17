Britney Spears adopts adorable new puppy named Sawyer: ‘He makes my heart melt’

Britney Spears is introducing a new addition to her family! The singer announced that she adopted a new Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer after she was on vacation in Hawaii.

The iconic pop star admits she is obsessed with her new puppy, writing “Can you have two loves of your [life] because he comes in second !!!!,” with a clip of her blue-eyed pup.

“I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately,” she explained, “It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying.”

Britney is known for being an animal lover, constantly sharing videos and photos of lions, tigers, pigs and horses, and previously confessing she has been doing “equine therapy” for her social anxiety.

The superstar also explained that she has been working with Sawyer on house-training, writing “I think he understands me especially with those eyes,” adding, “He makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that !!!!!”

Britney also revealed that she adopted a French cat, describing him as a smart and “very peculiar” miniature cheetah, “She looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it,” she shared, “Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again.”

Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, commented after seeing her daughter’s new puppy on Instagram, calling him “the most beautiful pup ever.”