Britney Spears announces she has a new song coming out called ‘Get Naked’

Britney Spears is back! When Britney’s conservatorship came to an end it was reported that she had no plans to release new music or perform on stage. However, on Wednesday, the singer shared a clip dancing in a monokini style outfit and heels as she showed off how toned and talented she is.

©Britney Spears





“This is 13 seconds of me in heels,” she wrote in the caption, explaining it was before she dyed her hair purple. But the most exciting thing was her announcement that the song playing in the background was a tease of what’s to come. “My song ‘Get Naked’ Hope you guys are having a great day,” she wrote in the caption.

The last album Britney has released was her ninth studio album Glory, which came out in 2016. Britney’s fans were excited to hear the short clip and fawned over how great the song is in the comments. “wow!!! It’s giving Britney Y2K!!!! We love you queen” Gabriella Lascano wrote. “THIS IS ONE OF YOUR BEST SONGS,” another commented.

