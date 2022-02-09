Britney Spears announces she has a new song coming out called ‘Get Naked’

Britney Spears is back! When Britney’s conservatorship came to an end it was reported that she had no plans to release new music or perform on stage. However, on Wednesday, the singer shared a clip dancing in a monokini style outfit and heels as she showed off how toned and talented she is.
“This is 13 seconds of me in heels,” she wrote in the caption, explaining it was before she dyed her hair purple. But the most exciting thing was her announcement that the song playing in the background was a tease of what’s to come. “My song ‘Get Naked’ Hope you guys are having a great day,” she wrote in the caption.
The last album Britney has released was her ninth studio album Glory, which came out in 2016. Britney’s fans were excited to hear the short clip and fawned over how great the song is in the comments. “wow!!! It’s giving Britney Y2K!!!! We love you queen” Gabriella Lascano wrote. “THIS IS ONE OF YOUR BEST SONGS,” another commented.
There were disturbing revelations throughout Britney’s fight for freedom from her conservatorship including, claims that she was forced to perform on stage and had no creative agency. In December, she shared a gallery of photos with screenshots other notes where she vented about her father Jamie Spears and her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears. “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs,” she wrote. “I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told ‘No,’” she added.
Britney went on talk about her decision to come back to her music. “Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘F*** you‘ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work … it’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.” Now that Britney is finally free, it looks like she is ready to reclaim her art, and share it again with the world, on her terms.