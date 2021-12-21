Jamie Spears requested Britney Spears pay his legal team despite the end of conservatorship

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship ended over a month ago. Still, her father, Jamie Spears, who used to have control over her state and persona, requested the singer continue paying his legal fees.

According to People, court documents filed in Los Angeles reveal that Jamie requested Britney‘s estate to make payments to his attorney for “ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate.”

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears leaves the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse on March 10, 2008.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” the documents state.

“The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship,” the petition continued, as reported by the publication, adding: “Payment of Jamie‘s attorneys’ fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him.”

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart released a statement to People describing Jamie’s request as “shameful” and “an abomination.”

Attorney Mathew Rosengart is seen leaving the #FreeBritney Termination Rally on November 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney‘s work and hard-earned money,” the statement read.

“The conservatorship has been terminated, and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her, and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does,” he added.

On November 12, Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship. “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required,” Judge Penny said in court. “Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated.”