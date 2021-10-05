Britney Spears says she cried for hours thinking about her fans and the #freebritney movement

Last week #FreeBritney supporters cried tears of joy after it was announced on Wednesday, September 29th that Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has been suspended as the conservator of her estate, immediately removing him from the conservatorship altogether. While Britney’s new attorney Mathew Rosengart has been the hero when it comes to presenting her case in court none of this would have been possible if the #FreeBritney movement hadn‘t taken off in 2019. Supporters all around the world protested and spread theories and information like wildfire and after all their hard work they should be happy to know they are appreciated by the singer and she cried for hours thinking about them.

©GettyImages



Mathew Rosengart is seen after speaking to the press and #FreeBritney activists Sep 29th.

On October 4th, 2021 she took to social media and wrote, “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction.” The thankful singer continued, “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.”

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Britney shared the same message on Instagram and later posted a video with her boyfriend Sam Asghari from their vacation in French Polynesia. After venting about her dinner taking too long Britney told fans they had a “really big problem” because they can’t decide where to get married. “We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy, or Greece, Australia, or New York City,” she explained with a list of very different options. She concluded her emoji-filled caption with, “GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! And kiss my white precious ass 🤍 !!!!”