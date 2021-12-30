Britney Spears reveals why she is not ready for a music comeback: ‘They really hurt me’

Britney Spears is opening up about her return to the music industry, admitting she is not quite ready to make a comeback, as she is “scared of people and the business,” following difficult situations she endured during her 13-year conservatorship.

The singer shared her thoughts with her fans, discussing her hiatus from music, her relationship with her family and her plans for the future.

Britney confessed that she wanted to make new music and remix some of her old songs during her conservatorship, but was told many times that this was not possible, explaining “It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see.”

She continued, “it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all my music .... yet the person who owns the music is told no !!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?“

The iconic artist says that next year she aims to “push myself a bit more and do things that scare me,” after she was “embarrassed” and “hurt” by her family.

“People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally ... and after what I‘ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business !!!! They really hurt me !!!!!!! Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F—k you’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney concluded.