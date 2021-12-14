Britney Spears calls out Diane Sawyer over 2003 interview after Justin Timberlake split

Britney Spears is taking time to speak her mind! The star is opening up about a controversial interview from 2003 with Diane Sawyer.

Following the difficult situations the singer faced during her 13-year conservatorship, Britney is now discussing some of the most scandalous moments of her career and how she was portrayed by the media.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” Britney continued, “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong‘ approach?? Geeze... and making me cry???”

©Diane Sawyer





The 40-year-old artist explained, “Seriously though... I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone... my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”

Britney also revealed details from her split from Justin Timberlake in 2002, admitting she was “in shock” and she “never spoke to anyone for a very long time,” adding “two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room … they forced me to talk !!! I was a baby …I was almost 22 and didn’t understand.”

She went on to say the situation was forced, as it was “pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak.”

During the interview Sawyer talked about Justin Timberlake, questioning Britney’s behavior during the relationship, “He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart,” asking her, “You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering… What did you do?”

Britney also confessed she will not be touring again, revealing her “first three years in the biz and on the road were great, but I‘ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going... I don’t think I ever want to do it again.”