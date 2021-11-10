Britney Spears says Donatella Versace is already designing her wedding dress!

Britney Spears has revealed she already started planning her wedding, following Sam Asghari’s romantic proposal in September with a unique 4-carat engagement ring. Now the singer has revealed the designer behind her wedding dress, and it‘s none other than Donatella Versace!

Loading the player...

The pop star took to social media to announce the news, wearing a bubblegum pink dress, and having fun posing for the camera. She captioned the post, “No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!!” adding “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak.”

The singer and the fashion designer have shared their appreciation for one another before, with Donatella posting a 2002 photo of Britney wearing a Versace dress during a fashion show in Milan, captioned “never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!”

She previously talked about her wedding, telling her fans on Instagram and TikTok that while she wasn’t sure where the ceremony would take place, the couple had been thinking about “Italy, or Greece, Australia, or New York City.”

Britney’s boyfriend was finally able to propose after five years of dating, as the couple intend to move on with their lives following the controversial 13-year conservatorship, selecting a special ring from Forever Diamonds NY designed by Roman Malayev with “Lioness” engraved inside.

Sam would be Britney’s third husband, after her previous marriage with Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, and a brief relationship with Jason Alexander in 2004.