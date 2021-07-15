Versace favorite Demi Moore honors Gianni on the anniversary of his death

It’s been 24 years since Gianni Versace was shot and killed outside his Miami Beach mansion and his legacy continues to make an impact on the fashion industry. In honor of his life celebrities who had the opportunity to not only wear his iconic gowns but get to know the designer personally have been sharing photos. Demi Moore used to be a favorite for Versace ads and at the 1992 Oscars she wore a show-stopping vintage gown with a floral bodice, lilac shrug, and long gloves. The look is considered one of the best Gianni Versace looks of all time and Moore radiated confidence and grace. On Thursday Moore shared a #TBT wearing the iconic dress with the simple caption, “In honor of #Gianni. #TBT.”

Just eight days before Gianni was killed Moore sat front row at his couture show in Paris, rocking a strapless pink minidress. The actress gave a loud cheer as her friend took what would be his final bow, per HELLO! Moore shared a photo with Gianni at the show on her Instagram story with the words “Remembering #Gianni” and a heart.

©@demimoore



Moore was not only a favorite for Versace ads, she was close to the family and is long-time friends with Gianni’s sister Donatella Versace. They used to vacation together with their kids in Turks & Caicos and in 2005 she called Demi “the perfect Versace woman.” “Like Demi, they can be strong yet feminine, beautiful yet real, and furthermore they can combine the roles of mother and professional, finding success in their careers as well as raising a family. Demi serves as an inspiration to women everywhere,” Donatella said.