Sam Asghari to star opposite Mel Gibson in the movie Hot Seat

Britney Spears’ fiancé’s dreams are coming true. Deadline announced Tuesday that Kevin Dillon and Sam Asghari have boarded the Emmet/Furla action thriller Hot Seat opposite Mel Gibson. The film is about an ex-hacker who is forced to break into a high-level banking institution by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office. Gibson is playing the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat.

Asghari’s role in the film has not been revealed. The former personal trainer has said in the past his goal was to star in action films and has been putting in the work lately practicing his stunts. This week he shared a video showing off his skills.

With Asghari’s physique, it makes sense he would fit right in with an action thriller. As noted by DailyMail, The 27-year old told Variety in May, “My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor.” “I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100 percent.” The future action star continued, “Action is something that I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that‘s a genre that I want to really get into. But if you can do comedy, you can do anything.”

Representation is important for the Iranian actor as well. He told Variety he wants to “be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero.” “Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call,” he said confidently.

Produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla with Bressack, James Cullen Bressack will direct the project. Hot seat is based on a story by Leon Langford & Collin Watts.