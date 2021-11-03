Britney Spears blames her mom for conservatorship: ‘she secretly ruined my life’

Britney Spears finally reveals the role of her mother Lynne Spears in her controversial conservatorship, confessing she “secretly ruined my life.”

The iconic singer has been opening up about what went down during the 13-year conservatorship, however she had yet to address her relationship with her mother, and in a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney accused Lynne of coming up with the idea of the legal arrangement.

Loading the player...

The 39-year-old star posted a photo stating “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” in reference to her mom, adding a short explanation in her caption.

“You know exactly what you did,” Britney continued, “my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship ... but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”

The artist also detailed in the caption a conversation she had with Lynne, when her mom said to her “You‘re acting weird ... What’s wrong with you ???,” to which she responds “Hi, my name is Britney Spears ... nice to finally meet you !!!‘ Before I go any further, forgive me in advance .... It’s been 13 years and I‘m a little rusty !!!!”

She went on to say, “It was a family business before ... it‘s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE ... so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes ... I 100 billion percent I do !!!!”

Britney took a moment to mention Lou Taylor, who is said to have “reaped millions of dollars from her estate,” writing, “Yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it ... so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on‘ attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!”

The future of the conservatorship will be finally decided later this month during a court hearing, with her father’s legal team revealing that “Jamie is willing to stipulate to the immediate termination of the Conservatorship without reservation or exception.“