Britney Spears sends a message to her family: ‘I still want justice’

Britney Spears is tired of people letting her down, and that goes for her family. On Monday the singer posted a picture of a tiny typewriter next to pink roses with a lengthy caption where she vented about people humiliating her, and her family who has hurt her “deeper” than they will ever know. “Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ???” the singer wrote. “OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now !!!” Spears continued. “I don’t mind being alone … and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa … if you’re rude to me then I’m done … peace out !!!” She went on to call out her family, “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you‘ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!.”

Following the post Britney shared a carefree video of her dancing her heart out yesterday to Whitney Houston, “I danced my little heart out yesterday … yes … old school … but the best voice of all time … Whitney 😹😹😹 …. rhymes with B !!!!!! Psss ok so I was feeling myself 💁🏼‍♀️ … it‘s fun to be sassy sometimes,” she captioned the post.