Britney Spears and Lance Bass are distant cousins! See the family tree

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin appeared on the Ancestry YouTube show 2 Lies and a Leaf and in the episode that premiered Wednesday, the singer found out he had a very exciting distant relative. The couple went toe to toe in the competition that showed just how impressive the site is when it comes to familiar details when they came to to the final question, “Which unexpected distant relative is part of Lance‘s musical family tree?”

The three options were Faith Hill, Britney Spears, and Elvis Presley, and when Lance heard Britney’s name he looked stoked. When Lance realized he was related to one of them his jaw dropped. “I really hope it‘s Britney but there’s no way,” he said. The singer ended up choosing Elvis because he couldn’t believe it could be Britney before finding out the exciting news. “I don’t care about winning because this is amazing,” he said.

As for how distant Britney is? She is his 6th cousin, once removed. “I wanted to be related to the queen [of England] but now I‘m related to the queen of pop,” he said after the news. “That is so crazy, though, because I feel like she’s my little sister. And this whole time she‘s been my little cousin,” the father-of twins added. “And it makes sense too because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool,” he said.