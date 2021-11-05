Britney Spears posts & deletes rare photos with teenage sons Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears is giving fans a rare glimpse at her family life.

The 39-year-old surprised her millions of Instagram followers by posting a new photo with her kids, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.

Though the pop star ended up deleting the pictures shortly after, Britney was all-smiles as she wrapped her arms around her sons at the Van Gogh art exhibition in Los Angeles. From the photo, it’s hard to tell that the young men are her sons, as both teenagers completely tower over their mom.

©Britney Spears





“Me and my boys last night,” the singer captioned the pictures, also including three lip kiss emojis.

For the outing, Britney looked cute and casual in a brown polka dot crop top and black pants, keeping her hair up in a half ponytail. Her kids also kept their outfits comfortable, with one donning a black hoodie and the other wearing a Bob Dylan T-shirt.

In a follow up post, the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer gave her followers a better glimpse at the experience, explaining just how much they all loved the exhibit.

“My children and I went to to the amazing @vangoghla… it was so freaking cool … I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited !!!” she wrote alongside the video. “I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth!! The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music… don’t worry it was VIP so nobody else was there … we got to really play !!! Thank you #VanGoghLA for my backpack and the cool cupcakes !!!”

The Van Gogh exhibit couldn’t hide their excitement over Britney’s visit, taking to her Instagram page to comment back, “Thank you so much for coming!! We absolutely loved having you. ❤️❤️❤️.”

The star’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, also added a sweet comment to the photo, writing, “I love you! And the boys.”