Watch Paris Hilton explain how she and Lindsay Lohan got back on good terms

The icons from the early aughts continue to bring in only good vibes. In an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Paris Hilton briefly touched upon her relationship with Lindsay Lohan, explaining how much things have improved between them.

Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton in Los Angeles.

“I hear that the two of you are in contact and buddies again. Is that true?” asked Andy Cohen. “I just feel like we’re grown ups now. I just got married, she just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature,” Paris said, referring to their famous fight. “Now everything is all good.”

When asked who was the first to reach out, Paris said that it was her who got the right opening and sent the first text. “I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon and I just said congratulations and then that was it. No bad vibes.”

Paris had previously mentioned their relationship on her podcast, “This is Paris.” “I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged,” she said. “And I know we‘ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her.” Paris also used that moment to talk a bit about Britney Spears, and how happy she was for her as well. “It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we‘ve all grown up and just having love in our lives,” Paris said.

During the early 2000’s, the media was obsessed with Paris, Lindsay and Britney, particularly with their feuds and disagreements, fueling these discussions and creating more drama for the sake of the tabloids. We’re glad to stand on the other side of that issue, with the current media reevaluating their role in celebrities lives and with Paris and Lindsay getting the happiness and peace they deserve.