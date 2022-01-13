Lindsay Lohan looks better than ever in a makeup-free selfie

Lindsay Lohan looks like she’s ready to play a high school student again in a recent selfie. On Wednesday the 35-year-old shared a makeup-free selfie on social media as she told her fans to have a beautiful day.

Have a beautiful Day ☺️ pic.twitter.com/CxHhnHCRRc — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) January 12, 2022

Lohan has had her ups and downs but at the end of the day, she is a fan favorite with millions of people that only want the best for her. People loved to see Lohan looking healthy and happy and praised her on Twitter. “GIRLLL YOU GLOWING YOU AGING BACKWARDS,” one fan wrote.

Lindsay announced her engagement last month to Bader Shammas and she has been hustling and smiling. The actress has been on an epic comeback recently signing a huge podcast deal which she told Deadline, will give fans “a chance to experience a never-before-seen side” of her.

Plus, she is set to star in an upcoming holiday romantic comedy for Netflix as a ‘spoiled hotel heiress’ with amnesia. In the untitled film, Lohan stars opposite Chord Overstreet. “Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” the streaming platform announced on social media.

While we used to know Lohan for partying, it seems like family has been one of her main priorities along with work. The singer also recently y vacationed with Shammas and her little brother Cohan Lohan and yesterday she made a collage of photos in honor of her grandma‘s 98th birthday. “Happy Birthday to my incredible Nana! 98 never looked so good!!! God bless you! 🥰❤️🙏🎂🥳 I love you 😘” she wrote in the caption. Her mom Dina Lohan wrote, “love love all of you.“