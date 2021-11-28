Lindsay Lohan is getting married! She announced her engagement with some cute photos

Another teen icon is getting married! Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas with an Instagram post, calling him her “future.”

Lindsay shared a set of photographs where she and her fiancé are seen smiling and holding hands. In the last image of the post, Lindsay shows off the engagement ring while Bader shows a peace sign to the camera. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she captioned her post. This is Lohan’s second engagement. In 2016, the actress broke off her engagement with Egor Tarasov.

The pair have been very discreet with their relationship, but appear to have been dating for the past two years. According to The Independent, Lohan referred to Shammas as her boyfriend last year on an Instagram post, which she then deleted. Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has been living for the past seven years.

Lindsay Lohan has been enjoying a big year in all aspects of her life. Over the past couple of months she announced that she’d be starring in a new Netflix Christmas movie, which is currently in production. The film, which title remains unknown, will likely be released during next year’s holiday season. It follows Lohan as a “spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident, and meets a handsome lodge owner who looks after her and her injury. It co-stars Chord Overstreet.