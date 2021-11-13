Watch Lindsay Lohan in official stills from upcoming Netflix Christmas movie

After a long break, Lindsay Lohan is back to acting. The icon of the aughts will be back on our screens next December, for a Netflix Christmas movie, because, where else?

Netflix provided a first look of the awaited project through their official Instagram page. The photo features Lohan and her co-star, Chord Overstreet, in a very Christmasy set. “just lindsay lohan and chord overstreet walkin‘ in a winter wonderland while shooting their untitled holiday rom-com thats coming to netflix in 2022........ nbd ❄️” says the caption.

According to the official plot of the film, Lohan stars as an heiress with amnesia, who falls in love with a lodge owner, played by Overstreet. Here is the full synopsis: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Lindsay Lohan has been on an acting hiatus for the past couple of years. Her latest professional endeavor was a podcast produced with the help of Studio 71, where she said she is “looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.”