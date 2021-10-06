New podcast: Lindsay Lohan wants to share a never-before-seen side of her

Lindsay Lohan has found a new way to share her thoughts and connect with her fans!

The actress is staying booked and busy, after announcing she will be starring in a new Netflix project, Lindsay has revealed she will be releasing a new podcast with the help of ‘Studio 71.’

The Hollywood star confessed she is “looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.”

Fans of the actress can expect the first episodes later this year or early next year, as she explained she wants to “share her authentic voice” and give listeners “a chance to experience a never-before-seen side” of her.

The network shared their excitement to be working with Lindsay, admitting they “can’t wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work,”highlighting her “unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur.”

Lindsay is not the first celebrity to take the mic and share her opinions, with Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and Anna Faris also opening about their personal life and professional career in their own podcasts, engaging with friends and fellow stars from the film and music industry.