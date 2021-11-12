Paris Hilton got married, and her fans and the entertainment industry can’t help to ask for more details. While there’s still so much more to uncover about the magical event, the tv-personality, socialite, actress, and businesswoman said “I Do” to Carter Reum after two years of dating.

The star-studded ceremony was held on Thursday Nov 11, 2021 at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s $75 million Bel-Air property in California. Paris’ special day got filmed for her new reality show Paris in Love, documenting her love story with the 40-year-old entrepreneur.

GettyImages Carter Reum, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Richard Hilton attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

We are sure the wedding ceremony was stunning, and Hilton’s bridesmaids, Nicki Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Halle Hammond, Whitney Davis and Farrah Aldjufrie, looked incredible.

As reported by People, a source confirmed that Kim Kardashian West attended the wedding; however, there are many more celebrities on that list, including Kyle Richards, and Paula Abdul.

Find below some of the guests witnessing Paris Hilton’s union with Carter Reum.