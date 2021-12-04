Paris Hilton is ‘genuinely happy’ over Lindsay Lohan‘s engagement

Paris Hilton had nothing but good things to say regarding Lindsay Lohan’s engagement. The pair, two of the biggest icons of the early 2000s, had one of the most emblematic relationships of the era, known for their dramatic ups and downs.
On the podcast This Is Paris, Paris Hilton spoke about Lindsay Lohan’s engagement to Bader Shammas. While she acknowledged their differences, she focused on the good. “I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged,” she said. “And I know we‘ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her.” She then talked a bit about her relationship with Lohan and Britney Spears, the “holy trinity” of the era, particularly of the party scene.
“It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we‘ve all grown up and just having love in our lives,” she said.
Paris has been open about her relationship with Lindsay in her podcast, calling it “complicated” and “on and off.” “But when I think about it now, we were just so young, immature. It was like high school drama, especially in the L.A. scene, and to live it out in public with the media constantly trying to stir things up and make things worse than they were. Back then, the media really enjoyed having girls feud with each other,” she said.
The media coverage was particularly grueling when it came to the topic of Britney, Paris, and Lindsay during the era, using all occasions to pit them against each other or to further the idea that the two were crazy party girls with no other interests. It’s been refreshing to see these personalities get a kinder reevaluation by the world, acknowledging the media’s role in shaping their lives and careers.