Watch Paris Hilton and Carter Reum enjoy their honeymoon in Bora Bora

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s honeymoon kicks off!

After hosting a three-day wedding that started on November 11th, the couple is now fully immersed in their honeymoon experience. Paris shared some photos of her trip, which promises something as extravagant and delightful as everything that’s come before.

Paris shared on Instagram some photographs of the first stop on their honeymoon, Bora Bora. The small island, located northwest of Tahiti is one of the world’s most coveted luxury destinations, known for its clear blue water and lavish accommodations. Paris shared photos of herself and Carter in the water. Carter is seen wearing snorkeling gear while Paris is wearing sunglasses and is comfortably hanging his back. The last photos of her post feature her posing and relaxing atop a dinghy. “First stop on our Honeymoon ☀️ world 🌎 tour… Bora Bora 💕✨💕 Swimming in the South Pacific oceans 🌊 with my love 🏊‍♂️🐠🐟 #ParisAroundTheWorld #MyDreamHoneymoon #ParisInLove,” she captioned the post.

Paris also shared a video of her new YouTube series, called “My Dream Honeymoon.” In a variety of episodes, Paris will show the world the stops she makes on her honeymoon and some of her favorite experiences. In the clip, she talks about the hotel where they’re staying at, the Conrad, a brand of Luxury hotels owned by her family. “The Conrad is named after my great grandfather, Conrad Hilton. I’m so excited to be here,” she said. The clip shows off some of the Conrad’s accommodations, including the bedroom, bathroom, and some of the outdoor locations. “I’m so excited to start off my #honeymoon adventure with my husband in one of my favorite places: Bora Bora! 🌴🌊🐟🐠✨ Thank you @Hilton @ConradHotels @ConradBoraBoraNui for helping me celebrate in style. 😍🥰 I’ll be documenting my entire #travel journey around the world for all of you to see and come along for the ride. Check out Episode 1 of “My Dream Honeymoon” now on my @YouTube Channel. WATCH now! (Link In Bio) 💕❤️✨ #HiltonPartner #Sponsored,” she captioned her post.