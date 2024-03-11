Paris Hilton congratulates Maluma on the birth of his daughter Paris

Paris Hilton is congratulating Maluma on becoming a father. The musician recently announced the birth of his daughter, Paris. Hilton shared the news of Maluma’s birth in an Instagram story, quipping about his daughter’s name and wishing him the best.

Maluma shared the news on an Instagram post, which Hilton shared in her stories. “Congratulations!” she wrote. “Welcome to the club! Love your baby girl's name!"

Hilton also recently became a mom. She has two kids with her husband Carter Reum, Phoenix, who’s a year old, and London, who’s four months old.

Maluma shared the news of his baby on social media, adding three black and white photos that show his baby’s hands, his partner Susana Gomez after delivering the baby, and another one that shows him holding on to his baby and kissing her forehead.

“On March 9th at 8:23 AM was born the love of our life, Paris Londoño Gómez,” he captioned the post. “Thanks to everyone for your messages and your good wishes. Susana... Love: Thank you for giving me the biggest dream of becoming a father. I’ll never forget that moment. I love you both.”

Maluma’s excitement of becoming a father

Maluma revealed he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby in October of last year, while on tour. The announcement was followed with a music video for his song “Procura,” which documented their pregnancy journey.

“Music is the only way I can talk to my fans and I wanted to let them know that I’m having a baby,” said Maluma to NPR’s Alt.Latino. “It’s perfect timing with all of the things that I’m living. I’m looking for more personal experiences too […] I also want to grow as a human being, not only as an artist. This makes me feel so human, but at the same time, the more human I feel, the more artist I get.”