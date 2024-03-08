Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Meg Thee Stallion, North West, Rosalia, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round up of viral videos made by some of your favorite celebrities. From Meg Thee Stallion drinking snake juice to North West’s basketball skills, be ready to be entertained with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion shares some interesting drinks she’s trying while she spends time in Japan. The singer took a drink out of a jug that had a snake inside it that was looking at her. “That tastes like a snake,” she said.

2. Charli XCX

Charli XCX has people wondering if she’s shading Camila Cabello sharing a very similar video inside a car singing along to her 2020 track “I Got It.” Fans think it‘s because Cabello’s upcoming song sounds similar.

3. North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West shows off her impressive basketball dribbling skills before bed.

4. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa shares a behind the scenes look of rehearsal. The singer is rumored to go on tour in 2024 and fans are excited about the choreography.

5. Rosalia

Rosalia shows off her outfit and eats a crescent.

6. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel shares a get ready with me while talking about her first period and encourages people to start talking about the subject with their kids early.



7. Shakira

Shakira proudly shows off the four covers up her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran that are dedicated to different gems.

@shakira So good to see the four covers of my new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran in person. Only 16 days away from the release! 💎🟢♦️🔷 ♬ original sound - Shakira

8. Selena Gomez

Steve Martin crashes Selena Gomez’s TikTok on set of Murderers in the Building.

8. Katy Perry

Katy Perry, Ice Spice and Charli XCX remind fans it’s a woman’s world at the Women’s Billboard Awards.

10. J Balvin

J Balvin learns French.