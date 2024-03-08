Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Meg Thee Stallion, North West, Rosalia, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round up of viral videos made by some of your favorite celebrities. From Meg Thee Stallion drinking snake juice to North West’s basketball skills, be ready to be entertained with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Megan Thee Stallion
Meg Thee Stallion shares some interesting drinks she’s trying while she spends time in Japan. The singer took a drink out of a jug that had a snake inside it that was looking at her. “That tastes like a snake,” she said.
@theestallion Lol should I show yall all of the food / drinks ive been trying out in Japan ? 😂 I just haddd to taste this dang snake drink 😂 #japan♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion
2. Charli XCX
Charli XCX has people wondering if she’s shading Camila Cabello sharing a very similar video inside a car singing along to her 2020 track “I Got It.” Fans think it‘s because Cabello’s upcoming song sounds similar.
3. North West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West shows off her impressive basketball dribbling skills before bed.
@kimandnorth
Hahahah first tryyyyyyyy lol🏀🏀🏀♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
4. Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa shares a behind the scenes look of rehearsal. The singer is rumored to go on tour in 2024 and fans are excited about the choreography.
5. Rosalia
Rosalia shows off her outfit and eats a crescent.
6. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel shares a get ready with me while talking about her first period and encourages people to start talking about the subject with their kids early.
@jessbiel
I know this was the story you all were waiting for. But actually, can we talk about this?? Periods are cool!♬ Horror, Fear, Mystery, Suspense, Criminal, Terror, Halloween, Movie, Soundtrack, OST, TV Game, Creepy(1323087) - SAKUMAMATATA
7. Shakira
Shakira proudly shows off the four covers up her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran that are dedicated to different gems.
@shakira
So good to see the four covers of my new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran in person. Only 16 days away from the release! 💎🟢♦️🔷♬ original sound - Shakira
8. Selena Gomez
Steve Martin crashes Selena Gomez’s TikTok on set of Murderers in the Building.
@selenagomez
Feat. Steve Martin lol♬ original sound - lucy
8. Katy Perry
Katy Perry, Ice Spice and Charli XCX remind fans it’s a woman’s world at the Women’s Billboard Awards.
10. J Balvin
J Balvin learns French.
@jbalvin Ahora entiendo a Joey 😅😅😅😅 Thank you for the French class @Lena Situations ♬ original sound - J Balvin