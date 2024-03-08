Suri Cruise can’t stop smiling while texting in NYC with a fashionable outfit

Suri Cruise couldn’t stop smiling while on her phone recently in New York City. The famous daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted in the busy city with her eyes locked on her cell phone and an adorable smile.







Suri, who will turn 18 next month in April, looked unbothered as she walked down the street. Whoever she was texting certainly knew how to make her laugh. She showed off her unique fashion sense, following in the footsteps of her fashionable mom. She wore what looked like a long floral dress with fun printed black stockings, comfortable sneakers, and a denim coat over a white sweater.





Suri, who recently wore pastels, accessorized with a large over-the-shoulder bag. In her hands were a bag of pretzels because snacking is essential.

The 17-year-old is not publicly on social media, and aside from paparazzi photos, lives a relatively private, low-key lifestyle. Holmes will share updates about her from time to time, but nothing major.

With Suri officially becoming an adult next month, it will be interesting to see if anything changes. She may decide to go public with a social media account or share her career goals.

As the daughter of two of the biggest names in Hollywood with a fascinating history, there is no denying she would gain millions of followers quickly.



The 17-year-old made her Hollywood debut singing “Blue Moon” in Holmes’ movie Rare Objects, and reportedly starred as the lead in her high school play, so that may be the path we see her take in the future, but she’s also interested in fashion.

For now, it seems like her education is coming first. She reportedly attends the private school Avenues and is getting ready for college, where she wants to study fashion.

A source told DailyMail in March 2023, “Suri is applying to schools all over the place,” but she is leaning towards a school in NYC. “[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” the insider explained.

According to the outlet, Tom agreed to pay Katie $400,000 a year until Suri turned 18 years old. But the divorce documents state he agreed to pay for her education, college, and other extracurricular costs. “Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri,” a source told the outlet; however, he reportedly has no part in her life.