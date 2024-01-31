Everything Katie Holmes has said about raising Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes is private about her personal life. Over the years, Holmes has kept her romantic relationships and her daughter away from the media, preferring to focus on her work. Still, she’s opened up about raising her daughter and the fun and interesting things that have emerged as she’s grown into her own person.

Katie’s opinion on motherhood and fostering Suri’s creativity

Suri and Katie

Katie Holmes has discussed motherhood, and how important it is for her. "Motherhood means everything to me," she said in an interview with PEOPLE on 2014. "I'm learning every day, and I have been since the minute I became a mom."

“Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way. I try to have good manners too, so that’s what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she’s an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me,” she said. When discussing the types of games she and Suri play, she kept it real.“To be honest? I’m not going to play tag, probably. That’s not top of my list. But I’ll paint all day, I’ll do the creative stuff.” Katie’s plan has worked, with Suri growing up with an interest in the arts, having performed a song that was featured in one of her mom’s films, and having starred in a role on her school’s play.

Katie discussed their relationship while in lockdown

During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, Katie and Suri spent most of their time together and only with eachother as company. Katie wrote an essay for Vogue Australia where she spoke about embracing the simple things in life during that time period, including her relationship with her daughter.

“Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen,” she wrote. “To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift.”

Suri has seen Katie’s most famous TV role

Katie has also shared that, while she doesn’t force her daughter to watch her work, the two have watched some of her shows. Over the pandemic, the two sat down to watch “Dawson’s Creek,” one of Katie’s most famous roles. “She has seen Dawson’s Creek and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” she said to Variety. “We had a good laugh about it. It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this.”

Katie sometimes works out with Suri

When discussing her health and her fitness, she shares that she and Suri sometimes bond over workouts.

“Sometimes I work out with my daughter,” she said to Shape Magazine. “It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”

Katie has discussed her main goals as a parent

In some interviews, Holmes has discussed how much she loves being a parent and what her priorities are as a mom. “I love her so much,” she said to InStyle in March 2020. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

She enjoys having been a young mom

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Katie had Suri when she was 27 year old, something that she’s glad about. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” she said to Elle UK in 2019. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”