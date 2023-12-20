Suri Cruise starred as the lead of her high school play: Report

Suri Cruise has acting in her genes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has been exploring acting, with there being reports of her starring in one of her high school plays.

©GettyImages



Suri and Katie in New York

Page Six reports that Cruise was cast in one of the lead roles of her high school’s end of the year production. She played Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family: A New Musical.” Audience members report being impressed by her work. “She was amazing,” they said. The publication claims Cruise thanked her teachers and classmates in her bio, and that she made no note of her parents.

Despite her young age, Cruise has experience in various areas of the entertainment industry. Over the past year, Cruise performed a cover of “Blue Moon” that was featured in the movie “Alone Together,” written, directed and starred by Holmes. “She’s very, very talented,” said Holmes.

©GettyImages



Katie and Suri in New York

Suri and Katie’s tight relationship

While Katie Holmes protects her daughter’s privacy, it’s easy to tell that the two are very close. Earlier this week, Katie and Suri were spotted in New York City. The two were seen celebrating Katie’s birthday.

Katie has also discussed her daughter and the importance of motherhood on various occasions. "The most important thing for me is letting her know how proud I am and that her accomplishments mean everything,” she said on The Today Show. "Whatever I do is whatever. It's really just about her and that's what I think is most important."