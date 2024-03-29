Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise leave NYC for the holiday weekend

Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, seem to have exciting plans for the holiday weekend. The mother-daughter duo was spotted on the move on Thursday with luggage.





The very private family will likely not be sharing updates about where they are headed, but it’s nice to see them spending quality time together.



Suri pulled a cute pink suitcase, showing off her personal style. She has been following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to being a fashionista, rocking bold red pants with fun white and black designs. She wore a navy blue shearling coat over a matching sweater, staying comfortable with black sneakers. She also had a bag over her shoulder.



Katie wore a fun khaki ensemble, sporting wide-leg trousers and a matching sweater with a green raincoat. She wore comfortable close-toe sandals and stylish sunglasses. While Suri used a suitcase, Holmes used an over-the-shoulder bag.

Their last few months before Suri starts college

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, who recently called it quits with 36-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. However, multiple reports say that the Top Gun star no longer has a relationship with his 17-year-old daughter.

It’s just been Katie and Suri making memories together for the last decade or so, and they are very close. Suri is turning 18 on April 18th and will be starting college soon, with an interest in studying fashion. While it has not been revealed what her plans are, a source told the DailyMail Katie wants her to stay nearby.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place,” but she is leaning towards a school in NYC. “[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” the insider explained.



According to the outlet, Tom agreed to pay Katie $400,000 annually until Suri turned 18. But the divorce documents state he’s agreed to pay for her education, college, and other extracurricular costs. “Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri,” a source told the outlet.