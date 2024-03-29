Michael Jackson’s children Prince, 27, Paris, 25, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 21, made headlines yesterday when they reunited for a red carpet-appearance for the first time in years. The trio came together in London, England, at the opening of “MJ: The Musical,” looking chic and formal. Their reunion came amid Bigi’s legal battle with their grandma, Katherine Jackson.

Paris is no stranger to red carpets, and she and Prince have attended various events together over the years, but Bigi is rarely in the mix with them. But the siblings used to be together a lot over the years: check out some of their cutest memories below.

