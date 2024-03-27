Paris, Prince, and Bigi Jackson attend “MJ: The Musical” in rare red carpet appearance

Michael Jackson’s children came together today in London, England, for a rare red carpet appearance at “MJ: The Musical.” Prince, 27, Paris, 25, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 21, posed together at the opening, looking chic and formal. Their reunion comes amid Bigi’s legal battle with their grandma, Katherine Jackson.



Paris is no stranger to red carpets, and in 2022, she and Prince attended the 75th annual Tony Awards, and the opening night of “MJ” The Michael Jackson Musical. They’ve attended other red carpets together, but Bigi is rarely in the mix with them.



The last time they appeared on a red carpet together seems to be in 2012 when they attended the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel with their aunt La Toya Jackson.



Bigi, born Prince Michael Jackson II on Feb. 21, 2002, has been the most removed from the spotlight. While Paris and Prince are active on social media, he seems to appreciate his privacy.

The youngest sibling did make headlines this week, however, when TMZ reported Bigi filed documents this week asking the court not to allow his grandmother to use Michael’s estate money for legal battles.

According to the outlet, Bigi and Katherine were recently working together to stop the executors of Jackson’s estate from going through with a business transaction that they were against. TMZ speculates it could be related to the deal the estate made with Sony to sell about half of Michael’s music catalog for $600M.

Now that the court ruled against them, Bigi wants it to stay closed, while Katherine has her eyes on an appeal. The 22-year-old does not think the appeal has a good chance of winning and doesn’t want his father’s estate paying for her legal bills, as it won’t benefit the beneficiaries of the trust. Katherine has since responded.