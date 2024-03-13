Paris Jackson watches Madonna’s Celebration tour which has a Michael Jackson tribute

Paris Jackson was one of thousands in attendance at Madonna’s Celebration Tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 12. The daughter of Michael Jackson and her friend Mikiel Benyamin looked like they had an amazing time watching the iconic singer perform.



©GrosbyGroup



Paris Jackson’s outfit for Madonna’s concert

There are many epic moments during Madonna’s show, but she also includes a tribute to Paris’ father. Which was likely an emotional moment for the 25-year-old singer.

Paris Jackson Michael Jackson's daughter attend the Celebration tour in Los Angeles 03/12/24#Madonna#CelebrationTourpic.twitter.com/H2pZ3pGg38 — Shan11 (@Nashredux) March 12, 2024

In the tribute, Madonna’s silhouette dances with anothers that resembles Michael’s to his song “Billie Jean,” and her track “Like A Virgin.” Photos of Madonna and Jackson play next to the screen. They then embrace with the message ‘never can say goodbye,’ per DailyMail.





Madonna and Michael Jackson’s relationship

©GettyImages



63rd Annual Academy Awards - After Party

Madonna and Michael were both powerhouses during the 1980s and were considered the King and Queen of Pop. They shared a manager who introduced them and they attended the Oscars together in 1991.

The 65 year-old singer confirmed they dated in 2016 during an episode of Carpool Karaoke. “He was a little bit shy, however, he was a willing accomplice,” she told James Corden of their kissing. “I did get him to loosen up with a glass of Chardonnay - and it did wonders! It worked wonders,” she explained.





His friend, Flo Anthony, revealed to The New York Daily News in 2016 why they broke up saying, “The reason their relationship didn’t stick was because she did an interview on TV saying she would like him to get a new look, and she wanted to get him out of those buckles.“ ”He was livid that she criticized him on TV.” Anthony continued, “I’m not sure, but I don’t think he ever spoke to her again. He was mad as hell.”



It’s unclear how their relationship was when he passed, but in The Michael Jackson Tapes: A Tragic Icon Reveals His Soul in Intimate Conversation, Jackson told his spiritual advisor, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, “She is not a nice person.”

“Madonna laid the law down to me before we went out. [She said,] ‘I am not going to Disneyland, OK? We are going to the restaurant. And afterwards, we are going to a strip bar.’ I said, ‘I am not going to a strip bar, where they crossdress.’ Afterwards, she wrote some mean things about me in the press. And I wrote that she is a nasty witch, after I was so kind to her,” he continued.

Michael died of cardiac arrest caused by the lethal combination of sedatives and propofol in 2009.

Related Video: Is Taylor Swift Related to Famed Poet Emily Dickinson? Loading the player...