Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Madonna’s Oscar party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed Oscars night by attending one of its best after parties. The two attended Madonna’s Oscars after party, which had a roster of guests that include Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McCoughnahey, and more.

©GettyImages



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl

The party was hosted by Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary, and was backed by Gucci. The party is a yearly ritual that has become the most exclusive Oscars after party, having a no phones policy.

The photographer JR attended the event and was in charge of taking portraits of the guests, showing them laying inside a box or holding on to large photos of themselves as they got creative with their poses. Robet Deniro is seen whispering at his stand ins ear while Salma Hayek lies inside the box looking up.

Swift and Kelce weren’t featured in the photographs, with both of them being very private about their relationship. Viewers of the images dropped comments on JR’s Instagram post, asking for photos of Kelce and Swift. “Stunning, gorgeous, release the tayvis photos,” wrote someone, adding various clapping emojis.

“Ok but taylor and travis!!! Just one picture,” wrote a second person.

Kelce and Swift’s romance

In late February, shortly after winning the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Travis Kelce traveled to Australia to support Taylor Swift’s tour. “When [Kelce] does get here, he is expected to be going to the Crown [hotel] in Barangaroo,” said an ABC reporter. “That’s where Taylor Swift has been staying in her penthouse.” Since the start of their relationshiop, the two have traveled back and forth to support each other’s careers and achievements.

Swift is currently on the international leg of her tour, having shows scheduled all the way through December. She’ll be performing in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Sweden, France, Canada, and more.