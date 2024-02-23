Katy Perry reunites with Taylor Swift and dances along to ‘Bad Blood’

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift wish each other the best. The two pop icons reunited at Swift’s concert in Sydney, Australia, with Perry sharing some highlights on her social media.

The post is made up of various images and photos. “Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” Perry captioned the post, which opened with a photo of herself and Swift hugging tightly in a selfie. Perry is also seen enjoying the concert alongside Rita Ora and even taking a moment to greet a young girl who was clearly a fan of hers.

The post also included various videos, showing Swift singing “You Belong With Me” and “Bad Blood,” a moment that many viewers called out in the post. “The fact that you added Bad Blood is everything!” wrote a fan.

What happened between Swift and Perry?

For those who don’t know, “Bad Blood” is rumored to be about the friendship between Swift and Perry. Swift has shared that the song is about a famous friend who almost ruined an important business deal for her. “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’” she said to Rolling Stone. “Then she did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational—you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Still, the two resolved their issues years ago, with Swift sharing that Perry sent her a literal olive branch right before she kicked off her “Reputation” tour in 2018. "She and I have really been on good terms for a while," said Swift to the radio show Capital Breakfast in 2019. "We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us."