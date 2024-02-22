Travis Kelce arrives in Australia via private jet to support Taylor Swift

All eyes have been on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship since they began dating in September. The singer has been a loyal girlfriend to the athlete, famously flying from Japan to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl, and Kelce is showing the same level of commitment. Kelce has officially touched down in Sydney, Australia.

Following the Super Bowl, Swift’s “Eras” tour picked up in Melbourne, Australia on February 16. She plays in Sydney from Friday the 23rd through Sunday the 25th.

The Today Show shared a video of his private jet landing in Sydney after leaving Van Nuys Airport in California Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. local time. After a quick pit stop at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Kelce made it Thursday around 9 a.m. local time in Australia.

Travis Kelce has touched down in SYDNEY! #9Todaypic.twitter.com/OVw5rLeG9P — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 21, 2024

A reporter for ABC News at the airport said there were “official-looking men in suits, some tough-looking bodyguard-like men” at the plane hangar. “When [Kelce] does get here, he is expected to be going to the Crown [hotel] in Barangaroo,” the reporter said ahead of his arrival, per Page Six. “That’s where Taylor Swift has been staying in her penthouse.”

The tight end may find himself in a sea of his own jerseys when he goes to her show. Fans of the “Love Story” singer have been showing up in his “87” Kansas City Chiefs swag, and Swift is loving it.

At a recent show in Australia, a family of four wore the jerseys, and Swift noticed them. In a video posted to TikTok, she happily pointed at them while singing. She later “liked” an Instagram post about them.

taylor pointing and smiling to the family at the show wearing the travis jerseys she is so happy 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jyzhnCvNBh — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 21, 2024

After Australia, Swift flies to Singapore for the next leg of her tour.