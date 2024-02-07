Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift engagement rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on everyone’s radar right now. The pair have experienced a crazy couple of weeks. Not only are they two public figures involved in a romantic relationship; the two are also experiencing unique career highlights, with Swift making history with her Grammy wins and Kelce and his team reaching the Super Bowl. Engagement rumors are bound to follow the couple.

Kelce was the first to address these rumors. In a press conference conducted earlier this week, Kelce was asked about the rings that were on his mind. He provided a clear and concise answer. “I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind is focused on right now,” he said.

Rumors of an engagement began swirling earlier this year, when Page Six reported that Kelce had an engagement talk with Swift’s dad. “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it,” said an insider. “And Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

Another source reported that Kelce and Swift had an engagement plan that would likely take place in the summer. Still, as Kelce made it clear, it appears we won’t know of any new developments in the couple until the Super Bowl is through.

Kelce discusses dating Swift

In the press conference, Kelce also responded various questions regarding Swift. He discussed the reason why they two met, which was prompted by a story Kelce shared on a podcast where he attended at Swift concert and made her friendship bracelet that he couldn’t give to her. Swift later heard the story and reached out to him, prompting their relationship.

“I never thought it would’ve landed,” said Kelce of the moment. “We’re here, and we’re all happy. I know that.”