Taylor Swift reveals huge secret at the GRAMMYS amid Travis Kelce engagement rumors

Taylor Swift officially has her 13th GRAMMY. The singer attended the 66th annual award show, where she was up for six. She took home her first award of the night for Pop Vocal Album for her album Midnights, and she revealed a major secret while on stage.





Swift explained during her speech that 13 is her lucky number before thanking the academy for her award. She then thanked her fans by telling them a “secret.” The room got quiet as she took her time revealing the news.



There have been rumors and reports that an engagement could be on the way with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, but there was no diamond ring on the stage, instead, she announced a new album she has on the way. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” she said into the mic. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th.”

The Grammy Award winner even revealed the name of the album - The Tortured Poet. Swift shared the cover of the album with her 280 million Instagram followers, which gained 5 million likes in less than 30 minutes.





Swift and Kelce’s big year

To the disappointment of many of her fans, Kelce was not in attendance at the Grammys with Swift. But the couple has plenty to celebrate. Not only did Swift just win her 13th Grammy, but Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is officially going to Super Bowl LVIII.





Swift was down on the field when the team won, sharing kisses with sweet words. Microphones caught tight end telling the singer, “I love you,” adding, “So much it’s not even funny.” Swift reciprocated the love, whispering in his ear, “I’ve never been so proud of anyone in my life. Ever.”



The moment has left people convinced that an engagement is on the way between the couple. There are even fans taking bets that they could get engaged at the Super Bowl.

Swift plays in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. Tokyo time (JST). The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and since Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast, she might be able to make it if she leaves the stage and hops immediately on a private jet.