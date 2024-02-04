GRAMMYS 2024: Latinos winners list (updating)

The 66th annual GRAMMY Awards are here. Taking place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy recognizes outstanding achievements in the music recording industry with various categories and genres. There were several Latinos nominated for awards, see who is taking home a coveted GRAMMY below (updating).





Peso Pluma: Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)﻿

Mexican superstar Peso Pluma, real name, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, wins his first ever GRAMMY for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) with his album - Génesis. Other artists nominated in the category were, Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano, Lila Downs – La Sánchez, Flor de Toloache – Motherflower, Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes.

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Tropical Latin Album

Panamanian icon Rubén Blades takes home the award for Tropical Latin Album for Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Other artists nominated in the category were, Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti, Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico, Omara Portuondo – VIDA, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY, and Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así.





Gaby Moreno - Best Latin Pop Album

Guatemalan singer Gaby Moreno takes home Best Latin Pop Album for X Mí (Vol. 1). She beats, Pablo Alborán- La Cuarta Hoja, AleMor- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, Paula Arenas - Ciegas, Pedro Capó - La Neta, and MalumaX - Don Juan.

Karol G - Best Música Urbana Album

Karol G wins her first grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO. Others nominated were Rauw Alejandro - SATURNO, and Tainy - GDATA.



Juanes and Natalia Lafourcade tie for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Colombian powerhouse Juanes - Vida Cotidiana and Mexican singer and songwriter Natalia Lafourcare - De Todas Las Flores tie for Best Latin Rock or alternative album. Also nominated for the award were Cabra - MARTÍNEZ, Diamante Eléctrico - Leche De Tigre, and Fito Paez - EADDA9223.



Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - Best Latin Jazz Album

Puerto Rican saxophonist Miguel Zenón and Venezuelan pianist and composer Luis Perdomo take hom the awards for Best Latin Jazz Album for El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2. Other nomines included Eliane Elias - Quietude Ivan Lins With The Tblisi, Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana,and Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa.



The Count Basie Orchestra - Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, wins best ensemble album for Basie Swings The Blues. Also nominated were Ritmo by ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - ADDA Simfònica, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

123 Andrés - Best Children’s Music Album

Colombian wife and husband duo 123 Andrés win the award for Best Children’s Music Album. Other artists nominated were ﻿Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars, DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope For Kids!, Uncle Jumbo - Taste The Sky, We Grow Together - Preschool Songs

