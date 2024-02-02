As we eagerly await The 66th GRAMMY Awards, which will take place this upcoming Sunday, February 4th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, why not plan the best-watching party or set the mood to celebrate the best in music? HOLA! got hold of a list of Grammy-inspired cocktails that was just too good not to share!

Themed around the hottest albums of the year, these cocktails are the perfect way to celebrate your favorite artists. Everyone in your group can toast to their nominee with their preferred drink. The guide includes concoctions such as “Taylor’s Maroon Manhattan,” inspired by Taylor Swift’s iconic Midnights album; a drink titled ‘Let the Light In,’ a tangy, sweet tipple inspired by Lana Del Rey’s fan-favorite song; and even a lovely drink inspired by Miley Cyrus’ top hit, Flowers.