Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As we eagerly await The 66th GRAMMY Awards, which will take place this upcoming Sunday, February 4th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, why not plan the best-watching party or set the mood to celebrate the best in music? HOLA! got hold of a list of Grammy-inspired cocktails that was just too good not to share!
Is Taylor Swift attending and performing at the Grammys?
2024 Grammys: Where to watch the red carpet and show, including on streaming
Michelle Obama could tie Barack Obama at this year’s Grammys
Peso Pluma, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and more nominated for the 2024 GRAMMYS: Full List
Themed around the hottest albums of the year, these cocktails are the perfect way to celebrate your favorite artists. Everyone in your group can toast to their nominee with their preferred drink. The guide includes concoctions such as “Taylor’s Maroon Manhattan,” inspired by Taylor Swift’s iconic Midnights album; a drink titled ‘Let the Light In,’ a tangy, sweet tipple inspired by Lana Del Rey’s fan-favorite song; and even a lovely drink inspired by Miley Cyrus’ top hit, Flowers.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!