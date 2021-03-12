Nothing like watching your favorite award show eating delicious food that is not only tasty but also quick and easy to prepare. Are you craving pasta? We got you covered! What about risotto and cookies for dessert?

Find below four easy and mouthwatering recipes to enjoy while watching the GRAMMYs.

Barilla Mezzi Rigatoni with Fresh & Sundried Tomatoes, Black Olives & Toasted Walnuts

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 box Barilla Mezzi Rigatoni

1 clove garlic

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

6 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes

½ cup black olives, sliced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt to taste. Add pasta to boiling water – for authentic “al dente” pasta, simmer for 9 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain and toss with one tablespoon of olive oil and place on a sheet tray to cool down. In a blender, combine mustard, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper and parsley, and puree. Then, slowly drizzle in the remaining olive oil to make the vinaigrette. In a large bowl, combine the fresh and sun-dried tomatoes and olives, season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the pasta and stir to combine. Add toasted walnuts, serve and enjoy!

Quick Penne Pesto with Tomatoes

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

1 pouch Barilla Ready Pasta Penne

½ cup cherry tomatoes halved

Salt and pepper to taste

Pine nuts, for garnish

2 tablespoons Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto

½ cup small mozzarella balls

6 fresh basil leaves, shredded

Directions

Tear corner of Barilla Ready Pasta Penne pouch to vent. Heat in the microwave for 60 seconds. Combine tomatoes, cheese, and pesto in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add pasta to the bowl and toss. Top with basil and pine nuts. Enjoy!

Springtime Risotto

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

3 TB olive oil

1 TB butter (dairy or plant-based)

½ onion (small), chopped

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 ½ cups arborio rice

2 ½ cups plant milk made from JOI almond or cashew nutbase

2 ½ cups broth (vegetable or other)

1 cup (heaping) broccoli florets

1 cup asparagus, cut into 1“ pieces

½ cup peas

Directions

Prepare plant milk by blending 2 ¼ cups water with 4 heaping tablespoons of JOI almond or cashew nutbase. Leave at room temperature. Heat olive oil and butter in a large saucepan or wide pot over medium heat. (Pro tip—trust us and use a pot! A shallow pan will not work as well.) Add onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook until the onion is softened for about 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add rice and stir so that the grains are covered with the butter and oil mixture. Combine milk and broth, and add 1/3 cup of this liquid to the rice. Stir and simmer uncovered until all liquid is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Continue adding 1/3 cup of the milk and broth mixture to the rice, stirring until the liquid is absorbed. When approximately 2/3 of the liquid has been added and absorbed by the rice (this should take about 20 minutes), add the broccoli and asparagus to the risotto. Continue adding liquid as described in step 6 until the rice is cooked through but still firm (approximately 10 more minutes). Note that depending on your rice, up to a cup of additional liquid (either plant milk made with JOI milk, broth, or a combination, as you prefer) may be required to finish cooking the rice. When the rice is ready, stir in the peas. Add more salt and pepper to taste, if necessary. For best taste, serve immediately!

Raspberry & Apricot Jam Almond Thumbprint Cookies

YIELD: 18 cookies

Ingredients

1½ cups almond meal

¼ cups flour (all-purpose, OR gluten-free (such as rice flour), or any comparable substitute)

2 TB ground flax seeds

¼ tsp + 1/8 tsp fine grain sea salt

1 tsp + 1/8 tsp baking powder

½ cup JOI almond nutbase

¼ cup + 3 TB maple syrup

½ tsp almond extract

1/3 cup shredded coconut for rolling

5 - 6 TB raspberry, apricot, or other jam of choice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F and prepare a large baking sheet with oil, a Silpat mat, or parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients (almond meal, flour, ground flax, salt, and baking powder), breaking up any clumps with your fingers. In a smaller bowl, mix the JOI, maple syrup, and almond extract until well combined. Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir until combined. Scoop approximately 1 1/2 TB of dough and roll into balls. If the dough is too sticky, place in the fridge for 15-20 minutes to firm up. Roll balls in shredded coconut. Place balls of dough about 1.5-2 inches apart on the baking sheet. With your thumb, press into the middle of the ball and shape a small well with your fingers. Add about 1 tsp of jam into each well. Bake at 350F for 10-12 minutes, watching closely after 9 minutes. Cool on sheet for 5 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack. enJOI!