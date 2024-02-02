Is Taylor Swift attending and performing at the Grammys?

Taylor Swift is kicking off the year with many commitments. The talented singer has been photographed at award shows and has been making a series of appearances, ahead of one of the most important nights for music.

Apart from the Grammy Awards, the 34-year-old musician is also rumored to be attending the Super Bowl, as she has been supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce during his most recent games. However, for both the Grammys and the Big Game, there is just one thing that gets in the way.

The singer already has plans, as she will be continuing her successful Eras Tour, with the next leg of the shows starting on February 7 with back-to-back shows in Tokyo, Japan. The good news is that Taylor will be attending the Grammy Awards and waking the red carpet, she is also set to be seated next to fellow musician and collaborator Lana Del Rey, as indicated by the seating charts for the ceremony.

Despite attending, Taylor did not have time to plan a performance for the Grammys and will not be performing during the star-studded musical celebration. The singer is set to travel immediately after the show to Japan for the upcoming dates of her concerts.

She will continue her tour in Australia, Asia, and Europe before the rest of her concerts in the United States and Canada this fall. Fans of the singer continue to speculate about her attendance at the Super Bowl as she will be in Tokyo during that weekend, but others believe that she will be able to fly to Las Vegas for a brief moment for the game, before returning to her commitments.