Vanessa Hudgens comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘High School Musical’ comparisons

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started their romance, many have made comparisons about their relationship, as online users immediately think of movie couples when they see the singer rooting for the athlete at the Chiefs games leading up to the Super Bowl.

Taylor was recently described as Travis‘ “biggest cheerleader in attendance!” during his latest victory, fueling many of the comparisons, including one of the most popular fictional couples in teen movie history; Troy and Gabriella from ’High School Musical.‘

And it seems like the cast of the franchise are all in on the fun comparisons, as Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella in HSM, recently shared her thoughts on the viral posts.

“The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the the audition for the school music,” one person wrote earlier this month, to which Vanessa acknowledged and commented, “Hilarious.”

The fan-favorite romance between Taylor and Travis continues, bringing even more attention, as the singer is rumored to be attending the Super Bowl despite being in Tokyo, Japan, during the same weekend that the Big Game takes place.

Taylor will be busy in Tokyo performing as part of her successful Eras Tour, but others believe she can fly back to the United States on time. “If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” Drew Barrymore said on The Drew Barrymore Show.