Vanessa Hudgens announces her pregnancy on the Oscars red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy on a grand stage. The actress broke the news on the Oscars red carpet, showing off her pregnant belly in a form fitting black dress.

©GettyImages



Vanessa Hudgens at the Oscars

Hudgens wore a black turtleneck dress by Vera Wang that hugged her body and showed off her belly. She accesorized the look with jewelry, including earrings, a necklace and some rings.

Hudgens was the co-host at the Oscars red carpet pre-show. "I clearly have a lot to be excited for," she said. After the event, she shared various photos on social media. "Oscar's 2024! One for the books,” she captioned the post.

Later on that evening, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party and wore a bold sheer dress that showed off a matching set of black underwear and her belly.

©GettyImages



Vanessa Hudgens at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker began dating in 2020, after meeting in a Zoom meditation session. In December 2023, the two married in Tulum, Mexico. She discussed the experience with Vogue Magazine. “The planning process was definitely overwhelming,” she said. “I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn—these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

Hudgens also shared her best tip for any person that’s about to get married or is looking forward to their wedding day. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it,” she said.