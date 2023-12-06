Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker reveal their wedding details

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker married this past weekend. The couple, who’d been dating since 2020, had a destination wedding in Tulum, Mexico, filled with their closest family members and friends, with various events hosted over the weekend.

©GettyImages



Hudgens and Tucker at the premiere of “Tick, Tick... BOOM!”

Hudgens spoke to Vogue magazine, providing all manner of details into her special day. She revealed that she and Tucker scheduled their wedding for December 2, at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum. “The planning process was definitely overwhelming,” she said. “I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn—these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

The wedding venue

Hudgens said that the location of the wedding was at the museum in Azulik City, which is 45 minutes into the jungle. “I was thinking, ‘Okay, that sounds aggressive, but I guess I’ll give it a try,’” she said. Still, once she entered the place, she knew that it was what she wanted for her wedding. “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love,” she said.

Hudgens’ wedding dress

Hudgens knew what she wanted out of a dress. She said she wanted something inspired by the ‘90s supermodels, that was sleek and modern. She chose a Vera Wang slip dress with a plunging back that she accessorized with custom embroidery, reading “Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023” in a gothic font. “It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me. I wanted it to look like I was floating and loved the cape and veil combo,” she said.

The couple’s vows

©GettyImages



Hudgens and Tucker at the Screen Actors Guild awards

Hudgens also shared that she wrote her own vows, a process that she felt like she needed to do. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”