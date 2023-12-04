Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got married in Tulum, Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens is a married woman! The actress and baseball player Cole Tucker got married over the weekend, per new reports. The two enjoyed a destination wedding, inviting friends and family to Tulum, Mexico for the occasion.

Hudgens and Tucker at an event

The news were broken by the website Just Jared, who received a tip from some sources. Further evidence on social media suggests that Hudgens and Tucker were accompanied by their closest family members, with Tucker’s brother, Carson, sharing some photos from Tulum, including one where Vanessa’s mother, Gina, is featured.

A photo of Hudgens on the beach while wearing a white dress has also been swirling social media. In it, she smiles alongside a man while the ocean is featured in the backdrop. The photo shows Hudgens in a stunning DEAN A-line gown designed Galia Lahav. The brand confirms the dress was worn to her welcome party at the beach, which kicked off the wedding celebrations that lasted over the course of the weekend.

Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot 💍 pic.twitter.com/Mv1HZDOilj — Sandra (@SandraaAyman) December 3, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship

Hudgens and Tucker have been dating since 2020, when they first met on a Zoom call. Hudgens reached out to him and the two started dating. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she said on an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

They got engaged on February of this year, with Hudgens claiming to be “extremely surprised” by his proposal. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out,” she said to PEOPLE magazine.