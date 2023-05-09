Vanessa Hudgens says she is thinking about eloping with Cole Tucker: ‘I’m lost’

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up about her wedding plans. The Hollywood star, who recently shared her engagement with Cole Tucker, revealed that she has struggled with all the necessary arrangements to organize her wedding ceremony.

During her recent interview on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ the 34-year-old actress explained that it has been a stressful time. “It’s hard,” she confessed. “Finding a venue is tough. I’m lost. I don’t know.”

Vanessa says she is “kind of” ready “to elope” with her fiancé after noticing all the details that have to be planned to make the wedding a reality. She also talked about her partner’s thoughts on the matter, explaining that he “just wants to get married” to her, and he is okay with what she decides.

“He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe,” she said to Drew Barrymore on the latest episode of the show. The couple started their romance back in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, with Vanessa previously detailing how they first got in contact with each other after a Zoom meditation group call.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you,’” she said in May 2021. The athlete also talked about his relationship with Vanessa at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her,” he said, after revealing during a 2021 spring training session that he “got a girlfriend.”