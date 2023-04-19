Zac Efron just followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

Zac Efron has followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram, exciting a group of fans that had remained dormant on the internet for years. For those who don’t know or don’t remember, Efron and Hudgens dated for four years after they met on the set of “High School Musical.” They broke up definitively on the year 2010.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Fans on Twitter have been sharing all sorts of reactions, and appear excited that the two seeem to have a friendly relationship after all this time.

Both Zac and Vanessa have moved on from their relationship, dating multiple people. In the case of Zac, he dated Halston Sage, and another Vanessa (last name Valladares.)

In the case of Hudgens, she dated Austin Butler for almost nine years and is now engaged to Cole Tucker.

no bc i don’t think ppl understand how insane it is for zac to follow vanessa like he hasn’t spoken about her in over a DECADE??? SOMETHING SHIFTED IN THE UNIVERSE IDK pic.twitter.com/pdYJMCqK2o — ZANESSA HOMECOMING (@jaceysjiara) April 17, 2023

zac efron and vanessa hudgens singing 'breaking free' changed history forever pic.twitter.com/VNcILyMqGQ — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) April 17, 2023

While it’s highly unlikely that anything else will come out of this, it’s nice that despite their break up, Zac and Vanessa can remain friends. “High School Musical” fans can have this win.