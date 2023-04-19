2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Zac Efron just followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

Internet sleuths spotted that Efron began following her recently.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Zac Efron has followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram, exciting a group of fans that had remained dormant on the internet for years. For those who don’t know or don’t remember, Efron and Hudgens dated for four years after they met on the set of “High School Musical.” They broke up definitively on the year 2010.

RELATED:

Vanessa Hudgens‘ new documentary explores her ‘witchy awakening’

Vanessa Hudgens looks joyful in a bikini in the Philippines

NYLON Magazine's May Issue Young Hollywood Launch Party©GettyImages
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Fans on Twitter have been sharing all sorts of reactions, and appear excited that the two seeem to have a friendly relationship after all this time.

Both Zac and Vanessa have moved on from their relationship, dating multiple people. In the case of Zac, he dated Halston Sage, and another Vanessa (last name Valladares.)

In the case of Hudgens, she dated Austin Butler for almost nine years and is now engaged to Cole Tucker.

While it’s highly unlikely that anything else will come out of this, it’s nice that despite their break up, Zac and Vanessa can remain friends. “High School Musical” fans can have this win.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more