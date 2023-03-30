Vanessa Hudgens looks joyful in a bikini in the Philippines

Vanessa Hudgens is spending some days in paradise. The actress shared a stunning set of photos on her Instagram, where she looked happy in the water.

Hudgens captioned the post simply, writing, “Paradise.” The photos showed her basking in the sunlight and bathing in the clear blue water in a maroon bikini that appeared to have a snake skin print. She was accompanied by her sister, Stella, and shared a video of her location, showing off her stunning surroundings.

Last week, it was announced that Hudgens would be involved in the making of a documentary exploring her Asian-American roots. The series will be shot in the Phillippines, meaning that Hudgen could have shared a snippet with her followers.

According to Variety, the documentary will be shot in Manila and Palawan, and will highlight Hudgen’s relationship with the women in her family, among them, her mother, who emigrated from the Philippines, and her sister.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” said Hudgens in a statement announcing the documentary. “The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

Earlier this year, Hudgens confirmed her engagement with her boyfriend, Cole Tucker. "YES. We couldn't be happier,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing that they got engaged in the Eiffel Tower.

Hudgens has previously spoken about how happy he makes her and the good times they’ve had together. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.