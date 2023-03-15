Vanessa Hudgens to star in ‘Bad Boys 4’

Vanessa Hudgens is returning to the “Bad Boys” franchise. The actress, who previously appeared in the film series, is back to reprise the role. She’s joined by series veterans Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

“Bad Boys 4” is currently in pre-production, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct. The duo had previously directed the unreleased “Batgirl,” starring Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser.

Deadline reports that while plot details of “Bad Boys 4” are being kept under wraps, Hudgens will be returning to reprise her role as Kelly, a weapons expert.

In January, Will Smith teased that a fourth “Bad Boys” film was in development. He made the announcement via Instagram , showing him on a drive to Lawrence’s house. The new film would follow “Bad Boys for Life,” which premiered in 2020 and was a tremendous hit, making over $426 million at the worldwide box office.

Vanessa Hudgens was most recently featured on the film “Tick, Tick... Boom!” released in 2021. The film earned various nominations, including best actor and best film editing at the Academy Awards. She’s previously starred in films like the “High School Musical” franchise, “Spring Breakers,” and the “Princess Switch” series.